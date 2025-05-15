This Dru Hill Dance Was Just Turned Into a Parental Punishment, and the Internet is Having a Field Day

There’s a new trend going around... and parents, you might want to get in on this one! For all those millennial moms and dads struggling with effective ways to discipline their children, the internet has the perfect solution that’s bound to unlock an old memory.

The Roots' Black Thought On Befriending Questlove & Classmates Boyz II Men & Others In New Memoir CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Roots' Black Thought On Befriending Questlove, Classmates Boyz II Men & Other Stars In New Memoir

We’re sure you remember Dru Hill, the ‘90s R&B group consisting of original members Sisqó, Nokio, Jazz, and Woody. One of the band’s most notable records, “Tell Me,” peaked at No. 18 on Billboard, and now — almost 30 years after the song’s release — parents online are using the video’s corresponding dance to teach their kids a lesson.

Advertisement

“You’ve named it... Enter it into the black parents handbook millennials edition under punishments,” @JClark787 tweeted. “These will forever be known as ‘Dru Hills.’ As in boy gimme 50 of them ‘Dru Hills.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trend focused on parents telling their kids to recreate the iconic jump, step combo from the “Tell Me” music video. Sure, it might sound easy, but after about 30 of them, you’re bound to feel the burn. “It’s torture,” one kid yelled while crying to “Tell Me.”

But while some kids understood the assignments, other folks online called out the younger generation for not getting the moves down right. “Why this new generation can’t hop?” @l3sliee asked. “Lmao. They’re on there looking they’re river dancing.”

Advertisement

On TikTok, one parent said she tried to get her son to do 500 Dru Hills, but he failed... miserably. “This definitely didn’t go as planned,” she wrote in the caption. “I don’t know how to do this!” her son said while trying his best to jump, step, jump to the beat.

Advertisement

Apparently, the punishment works for kids of all ages. Even Rollie from the reality television show “Baddies” got her teenage son to join in on the challenge after he was caught trying to steal her car. “Fifty Dru Hills, let’s go,” she demanded.

Advertisement

And if you’re a parent out there wondering if Dru Hills are actually effective punishments, check out comedian Wil Miller’s son, who given the choice between a spanking and doing 25 Dru Hills quickly picked the beating. “You wanna act up in school? I need 25 Dru Hills... Go!” Miller told his young son. “You rather get your a** whooped or you wanna do these Dru Hills?” That’s when his son responded, “My butt whooped!”

Advertisement

@nogumhundo predicted that these kids will probably grow up to resent Dru Hill and the classic record... and for good reason! “It’s gone be an influx of Dru hill haters in bout 15 years,” they wrote.

Advertisement

“I know Joe Jackson proud of yall finally,” @cartomancycarmn tweeted, referring to Michael Jackson’s father. Another user, @longlivelillip_ called Dru Hills “by far is the funniest punishment.”

Advertisement

So the results are in! Parents, Dru Hills might just be the new wave of punishment for those kids. Or, you could even be like folks like @gsharpmusicllc who picked up a couple weights and turned it into a workout routine.