Image: Special counsel Robert Mueller (C) leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee (Getty Images)

If the current trend keeps up, special counsel Robert Mueller may have to hire police detail to keep the line of Washington, D.C. lifers waiting to flip on Trump at bay.

With Michael Cohen’s solo snitchin’ debut set for Tuesday, and notes from hours of interviews with the likes of Steve Bannon, Mueller and his team have had little issue picking the brains of those once closest to Trump with the most to lose at present.

Luckily for us, Mueller’s list of sources goes well beyond Trump acolytes seen evading reporters after their day in court.

Ex-Trump aide Sam Nunberg believes Mueller’s report could prove a “roadmap” for the President’s eventual impeachment. While media outlets continue to speculate on the arrival of Mueller’s report in the coming weeks, the nature of its contents have remained largely unknown. Moreover, it remains unclear exactly how much of Mueller’s report will be made public, though House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff has promised to subpoena Mueller if the full report is not made public.

According to a report published by the New York Times, Annie Donaldson, chief of staff to former White House counsel Don McGahn, handed over detailed notes concerning Donald Trump’s conduct as President, one of many “jewels” obtained by Mueller’s team. Donaldson handed her notes to former Time Magazine reporter Andrew Goldstein, now a lead prosecutor for Mueller’s investigation. Goldstein, 44, functioned as “a repository of conversations that Mr. Trump had with lawyers, advisers and top law enforcement officials from early 2017 on,” according to the article. In addition to a treasure trove of interview notes,

Advertisement

According to the Times, the notes could play a key role in mueller’s investigation into whether or not Trump obstructed justice with his firing of former FBI director James Comey.

According to Trump’s own attorneys, Donaldson’s notes could prove invaluable in proving Trump’s obstruction.