When Drake penned the lyrics “you know how sticky it gets” for his popular song “Sticky” off his recently-release album Honestly, Nevermind, I doubt he was foreshadowing his run-in with Swedish police. But alas, that’s exactly how things have played out. I’ll explain.

Last week we told you that Drake’s team “categorically denied” all rumors that the “God’s Plan” rapper was arrested or in jail in Sweden. But thanks to Drake’s posts to Instagram on Sunday, it now appears that there may have been some truth to those talks after all.

In the post, the “Massive” rapper shared a myriad of random photos f rom his travels. Mixed in with them was a photo of what appeared to be a printout of Swedish detainee rights, similar to American Miranda rights. The printout also listed steps for what happens next for detainees, including a six hour maximum interrogation process and proceedings for a court trial should a person be remanded into custody.

So, what does this all mean, you may be asking? Well, reader, it means Drake’s team played a wise game of word choice. They initially said that the Scorpion rapper had not been arrested nor was he in jail—BUT they said nothing about whether or not he had been detained (semantics sucks, don’t it?). I guess Drizzy may have wanted to clear up the story himself to hopefully stop all speculation but at this point, I wish he nor his team had ever addressed it in the first place.

The whole mini-saga has been a confusing game of “Did he? Didn’t he?” and I can’t believe we’ve all had to deal with this for two days. If there was any situation that could be summed up with the phrase “honestly, nevermind”—it’s definitely this one.