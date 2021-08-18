Drizzy, noooooooooo! (For all my Fresh Prince fans, that was for you.)

As The Root’s resident Drake stan, it pains me to report that our favorite Canadian rapper has revealed he suffered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

People reports that the “Nice for What” artist shared the news in the comment section of a fan page’s Instagram post on Tuesday. The post showed an old picture of Drake’s signature heart-shaped hair design and a more recent one that shows the now fading (no pun intended) design. “The heart is stressed,” the caption read accompanied by a skull and a crying laughing emoji.

Drake’s response? “I had Covid that shit grew in weird. I had to start again, it’s coming back, don’t diss,” along with another crying laugh emoji.

Wow. Well, I guess it’s great to see that he can take a joke about his slightly askew hairstyle but more importantly, that he’s in good spirits following a winning battle with COVID when so many others haven’t been that fortunate. I can’t help but wonder though—is his contracting of COVID the reason Certified Lover Boy hasn’t dropped yet? I mean, he did previously announce that it was going to come before the end of summer. Then, at the end of July, he confirmed that the long-awaited album was on its way to fans during an interview on Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show on SiriusXM Radio.

“Album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you,” Drake said, XXL reports. “I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone’s locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend. And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, ’cause I know you’re listening, ’cause you’re always free, don’t trouble people’s kids, don’t bother people’s soul, know what I’m sayin’?”

He concluded, “OVO, we aim for that head. We don’t aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that’s for anyone in the way.”