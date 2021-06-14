Drake Says Certified Lover Boy Album Is Coming Before the End of Summer. We’ll See About That

Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo : Amy Sussman for dcp ( Getty Images )

Over the weekend, Drake gave an update on when fans and followers can expect the release of his upcoming sixth-studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

Advertisement

Per Complex, the “What’s Next” rapper made the announcement at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI’s rap battle, where he was there to award the winner with a $50,000 prize. Later in the evening, during a livestream conversation with Nunu Nellz and Tsu Surf, the trio discussed the soon to come battle between rappers Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz at the Summer Madness event toward the end of this season.

When asked whether or not he’d make an appearance for that, the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” artist divulged: “I’ll be there. My album will be out by then.”

Well, whale, wail. Looks like we may be going into cuffing season with a brand new set of Instagram captions after all. If you remember though, Drake told us in October 2020 that the album was supposed to come out this January. But due to a variety of reasons, including an injury and subsequent season of rehab, that date never came to fruition.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake wrote on his IG story at the time. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

So now that we have a new date, do we have a new idea on what CLB will sound like? Well according to Drizzy, it’ll be a “more realistic offering, something more concise.” Speaking at an NBA game earlier last year, Drake explained:

“So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I’ll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise. Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it’s tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yeah, I’m having a lot of fun right now making music.”

Advertisement

Respectfully Drake, I hope you’re telling the truth this time. Because if you aren’t, I wouldn’t be surprised if a petition pops up trying to change the name of the album from Certified Lover Boy to Certified Liar Boy. I’m just saying.