On Sunday, it was announced that Rihanna would headline as the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer.

The news was naturally met with excitement for many online as it’s been five years since the ANTI singer took the stage to perform, opting instead to focus on her thriving suite of Fenty businesses (Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty). One such excited person included Dr. Dre, who memorably performed alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem during the halftime show last year.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” Dre said during an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden, per Pitchfork. “It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z also also echoed similar sentiments over RihRih’s upcoming set, saying in an official statement:

“ Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self made in business and entertainment.”

As previously reported by The Root, Roc Nation and the NFL entered into a partnership agreement in 2019 with the entertainment agency serving as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist.” Seeing as how Rih is signed with them, it was only a matter of time before the “Needed Me” artist made her grand debut. (Although to be fair, she did turn down the opportunity to do so in 2018 in support of Colin Kaepernick.)

While I may not watch every game during the regular NFL season, the one game I’ve always tuned in for is the Super Bowl. And as a proud member of the Rihanna Navy , this year will be no exception. I know Rih’s gonna absolutely murk that performance. Let the countdown begin!