Don't Call Them 'Urban Issues': Why the Biden-Harris Administration Needs to Address Black Interests for What They Are

“To the extent that the Biden-Harris administration understands the power of their rhetoric and is willing to work with all kinds of groups throughout the country to ensure that African-American interests remain at the forefront of their agenda, that’s important.” — Ravi Perry Ph.D.,﻿ Chair of Political Science, Howard University

Howard University professor Ravi Perry, Ph.D., believes that the political game is a long one.



Advertisement

And though he has expectations for the incoming Biden-Harris administration, the political science department chair recognizes some of the limitations to making all the headway necessary for Black folks’ success.

“Much of that progress is really just still going to be fixing all of the mess from the Trump years,” said Perry.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Dr. Perry believes the president-elect and vice president-elect can still champion a Black agenda during their tenure. And that requires Biden and Harris explicitly talking about racial appeals.

“Don’t call them ‘urban issues.’ Don’t call them ‘challenges’ in the heartland of America. These are Black issues. And also frame them in a way that makes everyone understand that the challenges that Black folks face are challenges that America must address as a whole,” said Perry.

In his first book Black Mayors, White Majorities: The Balancing Act of Racial Politics, Perry breaks down how even if legislation passes that primarily perhaps targets African Americans, it also has a significant impact for everybody else.

“It’s a theory that I have called ‘universalizing the interest of African Americans,’” said Perry. And when it comes to the soon-to-be leaders of the free world, he knows exactly where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their team should begin prioritizing Black interests.

Advertisement

“They need to start by focusing on the core issues that surveys have indicated Black folks care about, which includes education, criminal justice, economic issues, and of course, healthcare.”



Watch in the video above as Perry outlines how the Biden-Harris administration can make it clear that Black folks are a priority within their first 100 days in office, ways to intentionally target Black communities through policies and programs, why a national discussion about Black intersectionality is necessary, and more.