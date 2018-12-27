Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein (Getty Images)

“President” Donald Trump and those around him know that the Mueller investigation is swiftly closing in on him. As those who were formerly associated with him go down in flames as a result of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, more evidence seems to drop that points to the given conclusion: They did that shit.

And so, of course, as a means of deflecting and fending off speculation and reports that the “president” himself may soon be on the receiving end of a grand jury indictment, Trump and his people have to push out as much negative rhetoric about the special counsel and his team as possible. Enter former New York City mayor and current Trump personal attorney Rudolph William Louis Giuliani.

In an interview with the Hill on Thursday, Giuliani continued to stand by his man Trump and accused Robert Mueller of being the real evil wrongdoer in all of this.

Giuliani told the Hill that Mueller’s probe should be in its final stages and claimed that the investigation has yielded no proof of any collusion or obstruction on the part of the “president.”

During the interview, Giuliani accused Mueller of destroying evidence—referencing the government text messages between former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who sent texts to each other disparaging Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The DOJ earlier this month revealed that thousands of those text messages had been lost due to a technical glitch with an FBI tool, yet the agency was able to recover nearly 20,000 of those texts.

That didn’t stop Giuliani from likening the lost text messages to the deleted Watergate tapes of former President Richard Nixon and suggesting that the situation should be “investigated fully.”

Giuliani also defended Trump asking former FBI head James Comey to either stop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn or “go easy” on him. He said it was something “thousands of people do with prosecutors and judges and plead for mercy.”

“He could have done far more than that as the president. He could have ordered him not to prosecute Flynn. He has that power under Article II,” Giuliani said.

Apparently, without realizing the irony of his statements, Giuliani went on to suggest that Mueller himself was guilty of obstruction because he recommended that Flynn get a lighter sentence that includes no prison time because of his cooperation with Mueller’s team on multiple investigations. That too is something that happens all the time when suspects cooperate in an investigation, but for Giuliani, it went beyond the pale.

“Maybe Mueller needs to investigate himself for obstruction on Flynn like he did my client,” he said.

Giuliani also said that he was with Trump for the last four months of his campaign “virtually all day and into the night until he went back to his home,” and he claims Trump had no contact with WikiLeaks.



“I don’t know if other people contacted WikiLeaks, but it’s hard to understand what the crime would be if they did,” he said. “WikiLeaks was the recipient, apparently, of hacked material. Well, so was the New York Times and the Washington Post and CNN and Fox. They were the recipients for example of the Pentagon Papers. Well, not the cable networks, but the New York Times and the Post. The Pentagon Papers were stolen documents. Hacking is stolen property. When it gets in the hands of the press or people who disseminate to the press, it’s covered by the First Amendment. And then if a campaign gets that material from them—either indirectly, which they did through the media—or directly even, as long as they are not involved in the hacking, I don’t see where those people would be liable.”

That is a very apple to oranges comparison of what happened in those situations, but go off, sis.

Giuliani also told the Hill that Trump will not be answering any more questions from Mueller’s team in what he called an “outrageous” probe.

“I believe I said ten days ago ‘over my dead body’ and I’m not dead yet,” he quipped.

Neither is the investigation, Rudolph.

It is amazing the way Trump and those around him find a way to spin the facts so that they demonize everyone except the people guilty of committing crimes—even when all evidence suggests something actually happened.

When this probe is finally over and the truth gets shaken out, everyone who has conspired with, aided and abetted Donald Trump needs to go down with him.

Including Rudolph the Yellow-Toothed Reindeer.