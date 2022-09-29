You know Donald Trump is pissed when he resorts to calling you names. His latest target is New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, whose new book has managed to get under his skin and earn her the nickname “Maggot Haberman” from the former president.



Haberman’s book “Confidence Man” reveals some questionable comments Trump made about Black people before his time in the Oval Office, including racist statements he made while dating former Victoria’s Secret model Kara Young, who is biracial. Trump and Young dated for two years in the late 90s.

Among his many head-scractching remarks, the book zeroes in on a joke Trump made after meeting Young’s parents during their time together. Haberman writes that Trump said the model, whose mother is Black and father is white, got her looks from mom and her intelligence “from her dad, the white side,” as Newsweek reports.

According to Haberman’s book, Young told the former president that she was “unhappy” with his remarks. She also admitted that he often bought in to racial stereotypes, including expressing surprise that Black people watched tennis when seeing them in the crowd at the U.S. Open. “We went to the U.S. Open once, and a lot of Black people came because it was Venus and Serena [Williams],” Young said. “He was impressed that a lot of Black people came to the U.S. Open because they were playing.”

But even in light of his off-color comments, Young continued to hold her man Trumpy down, even appearing empathetic towards the former president in a 2017 interview with The New York Times. “I didn’t hide my race from Donald Trump. He knew,” Young said. “He would say, ‘You’re like Derek Jeter.’ And I would say, ‘Exactly.’” She went on to add that she didn’t believe her ex-man was a racist. “I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she said. Maybe she wasn’t listening, but I’m pretty sure the rest of us heard him loud and clear.