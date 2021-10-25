Donald Trump Jr.’s got a long road ahead of him if he’s ever going to dethrone his namesake for the worst Trump award. I mean, Junior would have to ignore a deadly infectious disease that could kill millions, and then politicize the only possible preventions America has from becoming a horror movie, but let’s just say he’s well on his way.



If you’ve not heard—and by not heard, I mean that you are a psychopath who doesn’t have a TV, the internet, a cellphone or friends within walking distance of your home—Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Well, Junior wouldn’t be the asshole that he is if he just left the incident that has nothing to do with him or his family alone. Not-Ivanka has decided that the right move here is to sell T-shirts on his website (The Root won’t be linking to that shit) that say, “G uns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The Hill notes that the shirts sell for $27.99.

From the Hill:

Trump also took to his Instagram to share a meme that said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” with the caption, “It’s only a matter of time.” Baldwin parodied former President Trump for years on “Saturday Night Live,” feuding with the wider Trump family throughout the Republican’s presidency. Donald Trump Jr. since the fatal shooting has been regularly sharing memes of Baldwin on his Instagram page. Last week he posted a meme with the caption, “That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has.” Trump also promoted the shirt on Instagram with a doctored image of Baldwin.

Apparently someone pulled Junior’s face out of a mound full of cocaine to admonish him for being buzzard vomit. And, of course, Junior didn’t give a shit.

“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!” Junior said in an Instagram story.

The Hill notes that “Baldwin has been an advocate for firearms regulations.”

Baldwin took to Twitter after the fatal incident to say that his “heart is broken,” adding that he is fully cooperating with police officials.

Baldwin was reportedly practicing pulling his gun from the holster and aiming it at the camera when the weapon went off.

Junior is still an asshole.