Donald Trump Jr., the breakout idiot of the Trump brood, is winning the four-person race between himself, Betsy DeVos, the skeletal remains of Kellyanne Conway, and the presidential KFC bucket for dumbest person with White House access.



During an interview with Daily Mail TV, Not-Ivanka Trump said that after watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, he’s more afraid for his sons than for his daughters.

“I’ve got boys, and I’ve got girls. When I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” President Donald Trump’s eldest son—the son who doesn’t look like a vampire who failed out of Transylvania Community College because he had trouble with long division—said, according to HuffPost.

“People who are real victims of these things,” he added, are diminished “when it is so obviously political in cases like this.”



Fredo Trump, who has five children, was in Montana to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale. He was with his girlfriend, former Fox News co-host and ex-prosecutor, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Guilfoyle, who traded in her job with the Fake News station to couple up with arguably the dumbest Trump offspring (and that includes Tiffany, whom we don’t know but how smart is she looking by keeping her distance from this bullshit administration?), told Daily Mail TV that she agrees with the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.

“I think it’s important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out,” said Guilfoyle.



“It’s very tough 35 years later, but it doesn’t mean it should be ignored,” she added. “But, people need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well and what motivations people may have.”

Trump Jr. attacked Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about a sexual assault that she claims happened when she and SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh were both in high school.

After Ford talked about the issues she’s suffered since the alleged attack, adding that because of anxiety she has difficulty flying, Trump Jr. tweeted this:

Trump Jr. has just joined the chorus of Republicans who claimed that the women’s accusations are apart of a larger conspiracy by the Democrats to keep a Republican nominee from joining the Supreme Court as they did not do with Neil Gorsuch, even though Gorsuch was accused by a former elementary school classmate of carrying a briefcase filled with Play-Doh to kindergarten.

Trump Jr., who once won an honorable mention in junior high for being able to tie his shoes correctly without hurting himself, did not mention that his sons can always escape punishment for sexual misconduct because they are rich, powerful white men. He also didn’t say that he taught his sons a secret technique that can assure 99.99 percent of men that women will never accuse them of sexual assault:

Don’t sexually assault women.