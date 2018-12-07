Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Donald Trump Jr. continues his quest for relevancy and his pointless push to outshine his father’s favorite offspring by posting highly offensive content to his Instagram account and then running to show his father how funny he can be.



For some reason, Trump Jr. (aka Not-Ivanka) thought it’d be funny to post a meme to his Instagram account noting that Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ant the Democratic socialist ideology that she supports leads to people eating American dogs.

The “joke” here is that Democratic socialism in Venezuela has lead to poverty so bad that some have taking to hunting rats, dogs and pigeons. Yep, the president of the United States’ son finds this funny, so funny that he retweeted it to his 1.5 million Instagram followers.

This is the America that in which we now live, guys. Why can’t Not-Ivanka just push Tummy Tea and discount codes at Fashion Nova like the rest of IG influencers? Why can’t he and Dick Cheney just go hunting and leave the trolling to his father? Junior Varsity Trump’s desperate need for attention and love from his dad is getting embarrassing at this point.

Because those who follow him have one collective good set of teeth amongst the lot of them, his post garnered some 67,000 likes by Friday afternoon. Trump Jr.’s post proves two things that aren’t debatable at this point:

