Hot Tea

Don Lemon to Megyn Kelly: Tell Your Man to Stop Looking at My Man

The feud between the media personalities heats up as Lemon calls out Kelly's husband for checking for his

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 7: American television journalist Don Lemon arrives at Shaq’s Fun House at Mardi Gras World on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 7: American television journalist Don Lemon arrives at Shaq’s Fun House at Mardi Gras World on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Skip Bolen (Getty Images)

Last week, we told you about journalist Don Lemon’s shocking confession that he frequently gets approached by MAGA men trying to shoot their shot while reporting at Republican events across the country. While that admission definitely raised some eyebrows, Lemon just dropped another bomb on us that has the internet in a state of shock.

Suggested Reading

Black People: 'Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash and Why They Pick That One Song Of His White Folks Never Heard Of...'
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You'll Never Expect Who it Is
Black Twitter's Reaction To Halle Berry's Oscars Kiss With Adrien Brody Is Hilarious
Don Lemon on Book "I Once Was Lost"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Black People: 'Oscars Quincy Jones Tribute Was Trash and Why They Pick That One Song Of His White Folks Never Heard Of...'
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Talks About When Dad Ice Cube Introduced Him to His Idol...You'll Never Expect Who it Is
Black Twitter's Reaction To Halle Berry's Oscars Kiss With Adrien Brody Is Hilarious
Don Lemon on Book "I Once Was Lost"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Lemon took time to respond to media personality Megyn Kelly – something he says he doesn’t usually do – for suggesting that he’s keeping their feud going just to get eyeballs. In a February 26 post, Lemon says someone needs to hold up a mirror to the woman, who seemingly gets joy out of dragging other women implying that things in her relationship with her husband might now be what they seem.

Advertisement

Related Content

Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly, America's Biggest Karen, And Tells Her To Do What?!
Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Philadelphia Eagles-White House Fiasco

Related Content

Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly, America's Biggest Karen, And Tells Her To Do What?!
Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Philadelphia Eagles-White House Fiasco

“Deal with your own house Megyn,” Lemon said to Kelly on his podcast. “And by the way, tell your husband to stop looking at my husband across the room. It’s weird, okay.”

HOT TAKES! - Megyn Kelly...Girl, Bye!

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Lemon has been making it plain about how he feels about conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, after she laughed at Joy Reid after her MSNBC show “The Reid Out” was canceled, calling her “the absolute worst person on television.”

Advertisement

“So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f**k yourself. Okay?” Lemon said on an episode of his podcast. Lemon added an exclamation point by taking a sip from a “Megyn Kelly Today” mug, throwing some not-so-subtle shade at her canceled NBC talk show.

Damn, Don we didn’t know you could get down like that.