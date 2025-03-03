Don Lemon to Megyn Kelly: Tell Your Man to Stop Looking at My Man

Last week, we told you about journalist Don Lemon’s shocking confession that he frequently gets approached by MAGA men trying to shoot their shot while reporting at Republican events across the country. While that admission definitely raised some eyebrows, Lemon just dropped another bomb on us that has the internet in a state of shock.

Lemon took time to respond to media personality Megyn Kelly – something he says he doesn’t usually do – for suggesting that he’s keeping their feud going just to get eyeballs. In a February 26 post, Lemon says someone needs to hold up a mirror to the woman, who seemingly gets joy out of dragging other women implying that things in her relationship with her husband might now be what they seem.

“Deal with your own house Megyn,” Lemon said to Kelly on his podcast. “And by the way, tell your husband to stop looking at my husband across the room. It’s weird, okay.”

In case you haven’t been keeping up, Lemon has been making it plain about how he feels about conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, after she laughed at Joy Reid after her MSNBC show “The Reid Out” was canceled, calling her “the absolute worst person on television.”

“So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f**k yourself. Okay?” Lemon said on an episode of his podcast. Lemon added an exclamation point by taking a sip from a “Megyn Kelly Today” mug, throwing some not-so-subtle shade at her canceled NBC talk show.

Damn, Don we didn’t know you could get down like that.