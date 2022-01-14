The story of Wall Street’s first Black Millionaire will be coming to a small screen near us soon.

Advertisement

Variety reports that Black Monday star Don Cheadle has been tapped to executive produce the new series alongside Steven Soderbergh. A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Ashley Nicole Black and P-Valley’s Keith Josef Adkins are also onboard to both write and executive produce.

“I can assure you, you’ve never seen anything like it!” Black wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “It’s been so great working with @LACarlos and @keithjosef and this amazing team! Protip: When someone says @DonCheadle and Steven Soderbergh wanna meet—cut them off there and get the zoom link asap.” We know that’s right, Ashley!

Tentatively titled The Other Hamilton, the forthcoming drama series will center around “the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant turned Wall Street tycoon in the 1800’s who became one of the first Black millionaires using questionable – often illegal – methods. By scamming insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness. The show is based on the book Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire by Shane White.”

Cheadle and Karyn Smith-Forge will be also be producing the series under his production banner, This Radicle Act. Formed in 2019, the company was soon signed a first-look deal with Industrial Media to produce both television and digital programming. In addition to The Other Hamilton, the banner is also working on upcoming series adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s book, They Can’t Kill Us All, for AMC. Per Deadline, the show will tell the story of “the movement, from its beginnings in Ferguson, MO after the killing of Michael Brown, while also offering a historically informed look at the standoff between the police and those they are sworn to protect.”

Cheadle can currently be seen on the popular Showtime comedy Black Monday, starring opposite Regina Hall. He’s also lending his voice talent as the narrator for the ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot starring Dulé Hill.