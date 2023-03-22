Does Cam Newton Deserve Another Shot in the NFL?

Cam Newton is one of my favorite athletes of the 21st c entury. Despite being an Atlanta Falcons fan, I’ve found myself rooting for Cam in moments when the Falcons weren’t doing all too well. Particularly, during his 2015 MVP season, where he took the league by storm and made the “dab” a household dance for children across the country. To be a fan of Cam, all I needed to know was that h e had an electric personality, he was exciting to watch and he’s from Atlanta . But since that season, it’s been a downward spiral for the three-time P ro B owler and he hasn’t come close to matching that level of production or success.

I don’t have to go through the numbers, just check his F ootball R eference page and you can see that his passing yards, passing touchdowns, wins and overall production began to slowly decline, to the point where they just fall off a cliff during his last two seasons in the league. But despite his decline, Newton still believes he has what it takes to be starting quarterback in the NFL.

Does his Pro Day performance matter?

On Monday, Cam Newton confidently shared on his Twitter that he’s not giving up on his career and announced that he’ll be throwing at Auburn University’s P ro D ay, which is normally reserved for college players who are looking to impress teams for the upcoming draft.

Advertisement

In the video, Newton asked, “Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?” He continued, “Don’t worry about it. I’m going to show you. I can’t wait to show you. Ain’t 32 motherfu ckers better than me.”

G/O Media may get a commission 25% Off + Free Shipping Binoid THC-O Gummies Premium THC-O

Binoid established themselves as a trusted pioneer—and their ultra-potent, premium THC-O gummies are head-and-body high delight. Buy at Binoid Use the promo code GIZMODO25 Advertisement

He’s referencing starting quarterbacks in the NFL.



Despite what Cam is saying, I think there are 32 starting quarterbacks better than him in the NFL, and I don’t think a solid showing at Auburn’s P ro D ay is going to change that.

Advertisement

Newton’s situation isn’t the same as it was three years ago when he was released by the Carolina Panthers and people were wondering why teams weren’t interested in signing him. He had still shown flashes of being a solid quarterback in the NFL, despite injury plaguing his 2019 season with the Panthers, the New England Patriots still took a chance and signed him.

His last two seasons in the NFL were the worst two seasons in his career. During the 2020 season, the team went 7-8 with him as the starter. He threw for less than 3,000 yards, threw eight touchdowns, 10 interceptions and had a QBR below 40. The following year, a rookie beat out Newton for the starting job in New England. During the 2021 season, the Panthers took a chance on their once-franchise QB and signed him to a one-year deal. Outside of his first game back with the team, he wasn’t good. He lost every game as a starter and threw only four touchdowns to five interceptions.

Advertisement

Newton’s recent NFL history implies that he does not deserve a shot to be a starting QB in the NFL. But does he deserve an opportunity to be one of 64 quarterbacks in the league? I believe so.



What team should consider signing Cam as a backup?

No, Cam should not be signed as a starter in the NFL. But he should be considered as a backup for a few teams who are still in the market for one.

Advertisement

There aren’t many suitors out there, but one team I think would be perfect for Newton is the Kansas City Chiefs, the 2023 Super Bowl Champions. Let me outline the reasons why:

1.) Their 2022 backup, Chad Hanne, retired after the end of the season.

2.) Newton’s fame and notoriety would be overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes, the best QB in the NFL.

Advertisement

3.) Andy Reid has a track record of taking disgruntled players from other teams and making them thrive in his system.

4.) Ever since Mahomes injured his knee on a QB sneak during a 2019 game against the Denver Broncos, the Chiefs have not allowed Mahomes to run the play ever again. Newton who’s still a big and strong athlete could be used in QB sneak packages.

Advertisement

5.) Newton has a chance to win a Super Bowl.



This sounds like a win-win for me. Despite Cam’s days as a starting quarterback being over, he still should have the opportunity to be on an NFL roster. Yes, he’s made some mistakes, but nothing to the point where he doesn’t deserve a job. Give him a chance NFL.