If you had problems focusing on work on Friday due to your body’s involuntary bouncing, twerking and amateur voguing to Beyoncé’s latest drop, you’re not alone. After six long years without a full project, RENAISSANCE has come to relieve us of our drought and distract us from sending that last email before EOD. While the world has stopped yet again for the superstar’s latest release, apparently one line has folks pressing pause more than a few times.

On the album’s second track “COZY,” an affirming bop about being comfortable in your skin and perhaps hyping up your homegirl, the pre chorus offers a line that some are reading as a nod to the infamous elevator incident of 2014. Yeah, you know the one. Met Gala, blonde bixie cut, choose your fighter Solange, “Becky with the good hair?” Exactly.

“Might I suggest you don’t fuck with my sis,” the line reads.

Shortly after the album’s release, the tweets started rolling in with speculation around the reference.

“When Beyoncé says ‘might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ she means like bc Solange will f–k you up on an elevator right? Right.” one commenter wrote.

“No way, #Beyonce singing ‘Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014,” another user pondered.

While of course no one can confirm or deny the rumors, this wouldn’t be the first time that Queen Bey spilled her own tea on a track. If you recall, just a few short months after the incident at the Met, Beyoncé released her first ever collab with Nicki Minaj on the “Flawless” remix. And within those song lyrics was a seemingly direct reference to the moment.

“Of course sometimes shit goes down when its a billion dollars on a elevator,” she piped as the music cut, leaving us all longing for the right to caption our IG photos with this line but sadly…could not.

As far as what Jigga has to say about the references and the incident itself, apparently the beef was squashed quickly and quietly not long after it took place. In 2017, the rapper spoke about it on an episode of the “Rap Radar” podcast.

“We had one disagreement ever,” Jay Z said of Solange. Before and after we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. … We’ve always had a great relationship.”

I suppose we should all let rich people handle their own problems and just enjoy the tunes.