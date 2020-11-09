Doctor of Housing Ben Carson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo : Aaron Davidson ( Getty Images )

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus.



Truthfully, Carson could’ve tested positive days ago and told everyone inside the White House, but no one listens to Ben Carson. First, he talks like a whisper that got trapped inside a bottle that was then tossed in the Anacostia River. Second, he’s a Black man in the White (nationalist) House, and well, yeah.



It’s starting to look like the White House is becoming ground zero for a red wave of coronavirus outbreaks as Carson’s diagnosis comes days after chief of staff Mark Meadows and five other Trump aides received positive test results in the time around Election Day, the Washington Post reports.



According to CNN, “Carson attended the election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others in Trump’s orbit subsequently tested positive last week.”



CNN also notes that Carson, one of the world’s most renowned neurosurgeons “was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on October 30.”



While I’ve not spoken with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, I have several aunts and a sister who are AKAs, and I can tell you right now that while she’s not sure what Joe Biden is going to do, Harris will not be stepping foot inside that White House without a thorough cleaning and an inspection from someone from the health board, and she won’t even get out of the car if she can’t smell the Fabuloso from the driveway. I also expect her to use the words “just nasty” and “Who lives like this?” while learning of the latest round of positive tests.