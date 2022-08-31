On Wednesday, Diddy announced that t he 2022 REVOLT Summit is back in action.



Set to take place across two days in September, the highly anticipated event will feature guest appearances by a myriad of cultural tastemakers and changemakers such as Big Freedia, Gucci Mane, Coi Leray, 2022 Root Institute speaker Tamika Mallory, DJ Drama and more.

It will also feature special keynotes and panel conversations from a handful of REVOLT’s popular series, such as Assets Over Liabilities with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Big Facts, Drink Champs, the Rap Radar podcast, and more. (The Drink Champs panel alone could make for yet another entertaining and buzz-worthy moment, especially given the amount of iconic guests they’ve had on their platform recently, such as Kanye “Ye” West, Issa Rae, Patti Labelle and B2K. They’ve been putting out some elite content.)

In a statement to The Root, Diddy said:

“The REVOLT Summit is coming back bigger and better than ever with the goal of inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders to understand that the time is now to achieve your dreams, change your life, and more importantly change the world. The future is happening in real-time, so we all have a responsibility to share the access, information, and opportunities that will move the culture forward and the REVOLT Summit is where it all starts.”

Taking place at the intersection of culture, education, and entertainment and thematically centered around “The Future Is Now,” this year’s iteration is dedicated to providing attendees the opportunity to learn, network, and develop and hone the crucial skills needed for career growth across music, tech, entrepreneurship and more.

Diddy’s previously been outspoken about his urgent desire and dream to help shape the future generations for Black folks, one may immediately recall his closing remarks during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the BET Awards back in June as proof.

“The time is now. The time is right now, not two seconds from now. It’s right now,” he said in part. “I got this new dream of Black people being free, I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”

The 2022 REVOLT Summit is set to take place Sep. 24-25 in Atlanta. For more information on how to get your tickets, head to revoltsummit.com.