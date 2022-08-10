This September, The Root will gather together some of our community’s most talented thought leaders, activists and cultural curators for a series of insightful conversations about the future of Black America.



The Root Institute will, for the first time ever, take place in Washington, D.C. What better backdrop than our nation’s capital for the kind of thought-provoking discussions that can help shed new light on our current challenges, offer practical solutions, and provide the pathways forward we need to survive and thrive in this country.

Topics will range from social justice and politics, to health and wellness, to technology and the arts, featuring such strong Black voices as:

LaTosha Brown , Co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, founder of Saving OurSelves Coalition, singer, and songwriter

, Co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, founder of Saving OurSelves Coalition, singer, and songwriter Melanie Campbell , President/CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

, President/CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Misty Copeland , Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, author, activist, and producer

, Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, author, activist, and producer Dr. David J. Johns , Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition

, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition Tamika Mallory , Co-founder of Until Freedom, Co-chair of the Women’s March, author, and podcast host

, Co-founder of Until Freedom, Co-chair of the Women’s March, author, and podcast host Melonie Parker , Chief Diversity Officer of Google

, Chief Diversity Officer of Google Dr. Robin L. Smith , psychologist, author, minister, and radio host

, psychologist, author, minister, and radio host Courtney B. Vance, award-winning stage and screen actor, president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and co-owner of Bassett Vance Productions

We invite you to join us on September 13 and 14 as we amplify our voices for the betterment of all.



Reserve your spot at this exciting two-day event now.

Panel Discussions

September 13 and September 14

9 am to 4 pm ET

Auditorium at the

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street NW

Washington, D.C.

Cocktail Reception

September 13

5 pm to 7 pm ET

Clyde’s of Gallery Place

707 7th Street NW

Washington, D.C.