This September, The Root will gather together some of our community’s most talented thought leaders, activists and cultural curators for a series of insightful conversations about the future of Black America.
The Root Institute will, for the first time ever, take place in Washington, D.C. What better backdrop than our nation’s capital for the kind of thought-provoking discussions that can help shed new light on our current challenges, offer practical solutions, and provide the pathways forward we need to survive and thrive in this country.
Topics will range from social justice and politics, to health and wellness, to technology and the arts, featuring such strong Black voices as:
- LaTosha Brown, Co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, founder of Saving OurSelves Coalition, singer, and songwriter
- Melanie Campbell, President/CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
- Misty Copeland, Principal Dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, author, activist, and producer
- Dr. David J. Johns, Executive Director of the National Black Justice Coalition
- Tamika Mallory, Co-founder of Until Freedom, Co-chair of the Women’s March, author, and podcast host
- Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer of Google
- Dr. Robin L. Smith, psychologist, author, minister, and radio host
- Courtney B. Vance, award-winning stage and screen actor, president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, and co-owner of Bassett Vance Productions
We invite you to join us on September 13 and 14 as we amplify our voices for the betterment of all.
Reserve your spot at this exciting two-day event now.
Panel Discussions
September 13 and September 14
9 am to 4 pm ET
Auditorium at the
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street NW
Washington, D.C.
Cocktail Reception
September 13
5 pm to 7 pm ET
Clyde’s of Gallery Place
707 7th Street NW
Washington, D.C.