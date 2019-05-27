The new Statue of Liberty Museum, which opened Thursday in New York Harbor, brings to light a little-spoken-of aspect of the statue’s history: Lady Liberty was originally intended celebrate the end of slavery, not the arrival of immigrants.
The
commonly taught idea that the Statue of Liberty is homage to Ellis Island, the famous
immigration inspection station, doesn’t hold water as fact, or add up to the dates of history. Ellis Island didn’t open until 1892, six years after the
statue was given as a gift from France in 1886. So how could this
larger-than-life monument be homage for a then non-existent Ellis Island?
It
wasn’t. That’s the whole point.
Many
people today think the 305-foot statue in the New York Harbor is to welcome
incoming immigrants, and they support this claim by the Emma Lazarus poem
engraved on the base of the towering sculpture, which reads, “Give me your
tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...”
But the plaque with the famous Lazarus poem wasn’t added until
1903.
Edward Berenson, a history
professor at New York University and author of the book The Statue of Liberty:
A Transatlantic Story, said in an interview with The Washington Post, “One of the first meanings (of the statue) had to do with abolition, but it’s a meaning that didn’t stick.”
The
tourist attraction, which draws 4.5 million visitors a year, was first thought of by Édouard
de Laboulaye. In June 1865, Laboulaye met with a group of other French
abolitionists at his summer home in Versailles.
“They
talked about the idea of creating some kind of commemorative gift that would
recognize the importance of the liberation of the slaves,” Berenson said.
Laboulaye
and his colleagues hired sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi to complete the
project. In a circa 1870 early model of what we now know as Lady Liberty, she clearly holds broken shackles, an image of the end of slavery. The
clay model can be seen at the Museum of the City of New York.
In
the final model, Lady Liberty instead holds a tablet inscribed with the Roman numerals
for July 4, 1776. The broken chains are still there though, beneath her feet,
“but they’re not all that visible,” Berenson said, adding to how easily the
true history was able to be forgotten.
“Liberty Enlightening the World” was unveiled
to the public on Oct. 28, 1886 – and the
original intent of the celebration, the story of African slavery in America,
was masked by fireworks, a military parade, and Bartholdi climbing to the top of
the statue and pulling a French flag from Lady Liberty’s face.
In
fact, according to Washington Post, black newspapers decried the statue, pomp,
and circumstance as hypocritical nonsense. By 1886, the same year of the statue’s
unveiling, the Supreme Court had rolled back civil rights protections, and Jim
Crow laws were becoming more prevalent.
W.E.B.
Du Bois also recalled seeing the statue in 1894, arriving in New York after
living in Europe for two years. He said: “I know not what multitude of emotions
surged in the others, but I had to recall (a) mischievous little French girl
whose eyes twinkled as she said: ‘Oh, yes, the Statue of Liberty! With its back
toward America, and its face toward France!’ ”
And
now you know the truth most history books refuse to teach our children.
The Statue of Liberty Museum is free with a ferry ticket ($18.50 for adults, $9 for children ages 4 to 12) to Liberty Island. Details at LibertyEllisFoundation.org.