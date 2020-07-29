Did Joe Biden Accidentally Show His VP Pick to the World Before She Was Camera-Ready?

Photo : Andrew Harnik ( Getty Images )

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden—God, I wish he would just call the number on his credit card and activate his presidency so we can stop calling him presumptive—was seen with what appears to be his vice presidential cheat sheet and it’s looking a lot like Kamala Harris.



Well, Biden was caught holding Joseph R. Biden, Jr. stationary Tuesday during his midday press conference in Wilmington, Del. Of course, Joe Biden has stationary with his name on it. He probably writes his wife notes on it and still signs his name as if she doesn’t know who’s asking her to bring him the Apple remote.



Listed at the very top of Biden’s personal stationery was the California senator’s name and then right below that were five talking points that appeared to swing the Democrat’s favor.



From the New York Post:



Under Harris’ name, five talking points were listed on the stationery, including, “Do not hold grudges,” “Campaigned with me & Jill [Biden],” “Talented,” “Great help to campaign” and “Great respect for her.” Lower down on the list, under the heading “VP,” Biden’s list reads “highly qualified,” and “diverse group.”

The Post notes that despite it looking very much like Harris is going to get the nomination (at least, she’s a heavy favorite) the talking points may have been a reminder to Biden of all the good work Harris has and can do for his candidacy, despite longtime Biden ally on the VP selection committee, former Sen. Chris Dodd’s recent hateration in this dancerie.

Dodd reportedly “had become concerned about Harris as the frontrunner because she felt no remorse over their debate sparring,” the Post reports.



Apparently, Harri s was supposed to apologize for wanting to be president and taking Biden to task for his complicated (read: racist-y) issues around busing and his buddy-buddy relationship with segregationists.



“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd told a longtime Biden donor, who alleged that Dodd was stunned by the response.



WTF was she supposed to do? Fall out on a fainting couch while clutching a fist full of pearls and a mint julep?



In that debate, Harris called Biden out on both of those issues, saying, “I do not believe you are racist, but I also believe, and it is personal — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.” Harris continued that, “It is not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” she added, claiming that she was part of the second class to integrate her public school in California growing up and was bused to school.

Umm, but the shit is true!



The Post believes that the bullet-point about not holding grudges likely had to do with Biden being able to forgive Harris for smacking his ass around on the debate stage with the truth.



And get this: Politico fucked up and leaked that Biden already picked Harris as his VP.



In their “running-mate rundown,” the outlet wrote that, “Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months.” The Politico report even included a quote attributed to Biden, saying, “In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket.”

Clearly the outlet has taken it all down and claimed that the text was merely a placeholder for when Biden formally announces that he’s chosen Harris to be his running mate makes a formal decision.



Biden is expected to make his official vice president announcement Aug. 1



*cough* It’s Kamala Harris *cough*





