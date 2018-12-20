Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

While the Senate was busy passing a bill to keep the government open, Fox and Friends were busy calling out the president for caving to Congress for agreeing to sign a bill that didn’t include his “boarder” wall.



“This is going to be a problem for Republicans,” guest host Jebidiah Bila said. “I think a lot of people who voted for President Trump counted on him on this particular issue, I think their feet were to the fire. And you see a lot of people around the country saying, ‘Hold on a second. You told us that you weren’t afraid to shut down the government, that’s why we like you. What happened? You just gave in right away?’”

The president did this to himself when he backed himself into a corner during a live meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in which he proudly claimed that he was willing to shut down the government if he didn’t get the funding for his wall.

“I am proud to shut down the government for border security ...” Trump said during their meeting. “I will be the one to shut it down, I’m not going to blame you for it.”

Then, on Thursday Fox and Friends host Steve “The Douchey” Doocy (we would have also accepted “Dookey” or “Stupidoocy”) said he was stunned by Trump’s reversal.

So, after being called out by his own personal YouTube network, Trump let House Republicans know that he wouldn’t be signing anything because Fox News runs the White House and Trump’s a Russian bot that can only do what he’s told. He added that anything he signs must include money for his border wall. Trump also knows that this is his only chance to get funding for the wall, which he always claimed Mexico would pay for, because Winter (i.e., the Democratic takeover of the House) is coming.

Here’s the interesting thing about this: Look at the bottom right hand of the Fox News clip. Dookie remarks that Democrats have won around 6:05 a.m.

At 6:28 a.m., Trump tweets this:

His Fox friends didn’t acknowledge the tweet, so 10 minutes later he tweets this:

And so now we wait to see who blinks first, but House Majority Whip and racist-adjacent Steve Scalia is reportedly already whipping up a new bill on looseleaf to get back in the president’s good graces.