While all the news has been about Donald Trump canceling a planned trip to Denmark because the Danish prime minister found claims that the president was looking into buying Greenland bogus AF, it turns out that the real story might be that Trump fears being upstaged by forever President Barack Obama.



Turns out that weeks after Trump’s proposed visit to Denmark, Obama is scheduled to visit the Scandinavian country, according to Denmark site, the Local. Obama is a goddamn rockstar. Everywhere he goes, he gets the kind of reception that Trump only gets during his rallies. It’s why the president rallies so much; it’s because he can’t survive without adoration. He must be adored, which is why he spends so much time on Twitter tweeting out his own praises.

Trump was all set to visit Denmark on Sept. 2, then rumors hit of his reported interest in buying Greenland, which is a Danish territory and was never for sale. What many assumed was a twisted joke started to sound really real, and then Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen disputed Trump’s interest in buying Greenland as “absurd.”



Then Trump tweeted: “Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” he wrote Tuesday night, CNN reports.



He continued, “The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”

Everyone was then like, “Wait, that bullshit about buying Greenland was serious?”

Well, it turns out that all of that talk about Greenland could’ve been bullshit. Like a child who fakes a stomachache to get out of a fight after school, Trump may have run his Greenland play to avoid the obvious upstaging by one of the greatest presidents to ever do it.

The rumor that Trump might be scared to deal with all that Obama love began after the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman asked a simple question on Twitter:

Which led us to this:

Which led the Atlantic’s David Frum to offer this:



And this:

Could it all be a coincidence? Sure.

*But as my grandfather always said, “If it looks like a bunny and walks like a bunny, it’s probably Sean Spicer in a fucking bunny costume.”

*My grandfather has never said this.