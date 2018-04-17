Image: Diante “Butchie” Yarber (Brittany Chandler)

Barstow, California, police officers fired what sounded like over 30 bullets into a car in Walmart’s parking lot, killing Diante “Butchie” Yarber, 26, and shooting two other passengers, including 23-year-old Marian Tafoya who was critically wounded.



The incident occurred on the morning of April 5, when Yarber, father of three girls, ages 9, 7, and 1, drove his cousin and friends to a local Walmart. Barstow police claim that they were responding to a call about a “suspcicious” vehicle in parking lot, when they spotted Yarber waiting in a black Mustang for his passengers to return to the car.

This, per usual, is where law enforcement’s account of events doesn’t appear to align with reality.

Photo: Jaenya Lana Yarber, 9 (Samantha Robledo)

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department: “Officers attempted a traffic stop of the Mustang when the driver suddenly reversed the vehicle and struck one of the patrol cars. When the driver again accelerated toward the officers and struck a second patrol car, the officer involved shooting occurred.”



If this sounds familiar, it’s because the story is eerily similar to when Balch Springs, Texas, Police Chief Jonathan Haber was forced to retract his claim that then Officer Roy Oliver opened fire on a car full of teenage black boys with a rifle, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, because the car in which the boys were traveling was “backing down the street toward officers in an aggressive manner.”

Nothing the police says can be trusted. Nothing.

The Root has obtained a photo and video of the black Mustang Yarber was driving. There is no damage to the front of the car, but the back of the vehicle is not visible. The only clear damage are the bullet holes riddling the side of the car, hood, and the driver’s side windshield.



Image: Mustang driven by Diante Yarber (S. Lee Merritt)

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department also wasted no time attempting to criminalize Yarber, claiming that he was a “suspect wanted for questioning in a recent crime involving a stolen vehicle.”

Apparently, we’re not supposed to ask when they made that determination—when Barstow Police responded to a call about a “suspicious” vehicle parked in a grocery store parking lot on a Thursday morning, or after they pumped that car full of bullets.

According to Diante’s aunt, Aleta Yarber, however, the car belonged her son—who was in the car with his cousin, but uninjured—and never reported stolen. She also says there is no physical damage to the car that would indicate contact with police cars.



As for her son, Aleta Yarber told the Guardian, “He has not been able to say much of anything. It was very traumatizing.”

Trigger Warning: Police brutality, state violence, anti-Blackness

We could talk about the fact that Diante Yarber was reportedly unarmed, but in a nation that pledges allegiance to the National Rifle Association and romanticizes the 2nd amendment, that shouldn’t really matter should it?

We could lament over the fact that he was just sitting in Walmart’s parking lot, but in a nation where white supremacists with badges gun down 12-year-old black boys in parks; where vigilantes gun down 17-year-old black boys walking home; where shape-shifting slave patrols choke black men standing on street corners minding their business; where so-called officers of the so-called law shoot to kill black men standing in their grandmother’s backyard, or kill black mothers and wound their babies in their own homes, or fatally shoot sleeping black girls in their beds, who are we to think Walmart’s parking lot is safe...right?

We know how this plays out.

Photo: Naliyah Lanae Yarber, 7 (Samantha Robledo)

There is nothing authorities could say that would make unloading a barrage of over 30 bullets into a full car in Walmart’s parking lot make sense.



They know it, which is why they don’t even try.

They shoot.

They kill.

They lie.

We cry.

We organize.

Then the injustice system handles the rest.

“Diante Yarber was profiled, stalked and murdered by Barstow PD officers,” S. Lee Merritt, attorney Diante Yarber’s estate and heirs, told The Root.

Merritt continued:

Barstow PD confronted a vehicle full of people, suspected of nothing more than “looking suspicious” with an amount force that would have been deemed excessive in a war zone. Near 10AM in a crowded parking lot, police officers decided to halt Yarber’s vehicle by unleashing over 30 rifle rounds in the windshield and driver side door. Training and policy dictates that police should never fire at moving vehicles because it only increases the danger to others if they successfully disable the driver. The investigation has revealed Yarber was unarmed and that officers were not in the path of his vehicle when they opened fire. Yarber was struck an estimated two dozen times in the barrage of bullets. His back seat passenger, Marian Tafoya, was struck in her abdomen and leg and had to be airlifted to emergency treatment.



Photo: Leilani Lanae Yarber, 1 (Samantha Robledo)

This most recent, heinous police killing is just one more reason why abolition is the only way. Police will not stop when they have no fear of repercussions. When they get to go on paid vacations while grieving families plan funerals and, eventually, tax-payers are held responsible for any settlements.



No entity should have the power to shoot over 30 rounds into a packed car, in a store parking lot, at 10:00 a.m., and have the unmitigated gall to report it as a crime against it.

Yet, here we are—expecting to respect a pack of blood-thirsty cowards who consider the execution of Diante Yarber all in a day’s work.

“This is the worse case of excessive and unnecessary force I have seen in my career,” Merritt told The Root. “The Yarber family deserves answers in the form of transparency by the Barstow Police Department. Body, dash and surveillance video must be turned over to my office immediately. The San Bernardino County district attorney must throughly investigate and zealously prosecute the gunman involved.”