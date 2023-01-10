Diamond, Who Rose To Fame As Half Of Pro-Trump Pair Diamond And Silk, Dies At 51

On Monday night, Donald Trump shared the news of Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway passing away on his Truth Social platform. Known as one-half of the duo “Diamond and Silk,” Hardaway garnered controversy as a very vocal supporter of the former president. She was 51 years of age.

Trump wrote:

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina. Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

In addition, Diamond and Silk’s social media accounts also verified Hardaway’s passing shortly after Trump’s announcement. Their official Twitter stated: “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family!”

The Twitter account also shared a link where contributions can be made to “preserve Diamond’s legacy.” Hardaway’s cause of death remains unknown at the moment. Diamond and Silk’s staunch support of Trump led them to being guests at his inauguration back in 2017. It also allowed the duo to become contributors at Fox News.

However, they were let go in 2020 when they started spouting conspiracy theories about Coronavirus. The twosome then got their own show called “Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear, ” which aired on the conservative network Newsmax.