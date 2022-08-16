Desus Nice is bouncing back nicely after his Showtime series, Desus & Mero, ended earlier this year after four seasons. The comedian, born Daniel Baker, served as a guest host on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and his return to late-night proved that he could easily get used to doing things on his own.

During his monologue, he made a quip about the difference between broadcast TV and premium cable:

“Listen, it’s weird to be hosting a show on network TV because I was on Showtime for the past four years, where they pretty much let you say what the f**k you want. Guillermo, can I say whatever the f**k I want on ABC?”

Kimmel’s partner retorted: “I don’t think so, but you’re not coming back tomorrow so who gives a f**k.” Desus then took aim for Donald Trump’s latest legal troubles, addressing Trump’s assertion of taking back documents to his golf club.

“When you get fired from the office, you don’t get to take the Xerox machine home with you. When I got fired from Showtime, they don’t let me bring home the cast of Shameless,” he stated.

Last month, Showtime revealed that Desus & Mero aired its final episode in June in a statement that said:

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Award nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew.”

We’re glad Desus has managed to maintain his sense of humor regarding the end of an era.