The Root is sad to share that Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, have announced their split after 14 years of marriage.

The news, which was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed in an Instagram post by Mowry, comes as a surprise to many online who have long been rooting and supporting the couple, especially after their “How They Met” story was shared on the first season of the hit OWN show, Black Love in 2017.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” Mowry captioned in a post of her and Hardrict. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Per official court documents obtained by TMZ, Mowry cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce and has asked a judge for “joint physical and legal custody” of their children. The couple share both an 11-year-old son Kree and four-year-old daughter Cairo. Additionally, Mowry also desires for the judge to “terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either” as they have a prenuptial agreement in place. The pair wed in 2008.

Here’s hoping that this next stage in life for Mowry and Hardrict continues to be smooth and peaceful for everyone involved.