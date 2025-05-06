You'll Never Guess Which Rap Songs Made it to Denzel Washington's Playlist, According to A$AP Rocky

Leading up to the 2025 Met Gala, A$AP Rocky spilled some serious behind the scenes tea on our favorite celebrities. As The Root previously reported, Rocky revealed his best kept fashion secret from Rihanna, and in the same interview, he dropped another surprising gem about one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

Rocky— real name Rakim Mayers— will star opposite of Academy Award winner Denzel Washington in a Spike Lee production. “Highest 2 Lowest” is Lee’s highly anticipated neo-noir crime thriller, and fans might be shocked to know one fun fact about the film’s leading man.

According to Rocky, Washington is a huge hip-hop fan, but what’s more interesting is the type of hip-hop Washington indulges in. “Denzel would pull up to the movie set playing Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo,” Mayers revealed on “The Run Through with Vogue” podcast. “Swear to God. Can’t make this up.”

Getting even deeper, Rocky said Washington really has an affinity for one specific southern rap scene. “He likes to listen to Memphis rappers, but modern Memphis rappers,” the rapper continued.

And for anyone who doesn’t believe it, Rocky added, “He started quoting NLE Choppa. I’m like, ‘You know NLE Choppa?!’ He like, ‘I don’t do drive-bys now, walk ‘em down,’ ” Washington reportedly said quoting lyrics from Choppa’s 2020 single, “Walk Em Down.” Rocky responded saying, “I’m like, ‘Yo, Denzel, chill!’ It was crazy, he’s really tapped in, man.”

Given the opportunity to spend time with an acting legend like Washington was a dream for Mayers. He continued during the interview saying working with the “Malcolm X” actor was “a dream come true.” Rocky concluded: “Honestly, he’s an OG man. That’s all I can really say.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” wouldn’t be Rocky’s first time showcasing his acting skills. In 2015, he starred in “Dope” alongside Shameik Moore and Forest Whitaker. Lee’s new film will be released in theaters on August 22.

