Democratic Party Leader Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Mulls Run for Her Late Husband’s Congressional Seat

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, head of Maryland’s Democratic Party, says she’s considering running for the 7th Congressional District seat that was held by her late husband, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“I love Baltimore city, the counties of the 7th C ongressional D istrict, and the state of Maryland,” Rockeymoore Cummings said Thursday in her first public comments about her plans since her husband’s Oct. 17 death , the Washington Post reports. “I’m deeply committed to public service, and I’m honored by the widespread encouragement I’ve received to continue Elijah’s amazing legacy. As I mourn the loss of my husband, I’m thinking carefully about the future and will make an announcement very soon.”

Rockeymoore Cummings has a long political resume, holding a doctorate in political science and having been chief of staff to now-retired New York Rep. Charles Range l, as well as held senior positions with both the National Urban League and the Congressional Black Caucus, the Post reports.

If Rockeymoore Cummings does decide to run, she may join a crowded field.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Rockeymoore Cummings is one of several prominent Democrats, most of them African American, thinking about throw ing their hats into the ring.

Kweisi Mfume, who himself held the seat before resigning to lead the national NAACP, said that he would announce his plans on Monday, the Sun reports.

Also considering running are former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, whose tenure was marred by the death- while- in- police- custody of Freddie Gray, as well as , according to the Post, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and her husband, Maryland state Del. Nick Mosby (D-Baltimore City).

Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, earlier this week set a tight deadline by which those interested in running for the seat have to announce their intentions.

Candidates have until Nov. 20 to file to be on the ballot for a special Feb. 4 primary election to be declared a nominee.

The special election to finish out Elijah Cummings’ term is to be held April 28.