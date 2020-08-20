Democratic National Convention, Day 3: Kamala’s Big Night, and Wait, There’s Still One More Evening to Go?

Photo : OLIVIER DOULIERY ( Getty Images )

In front of God and a virtual audience, California Sen. Kamala Harris—the product of immigrant parents, Howard University and AKA—made Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm, and all those who came before her proud as she accepted the historic nomination to become Joe Biden’s running mate and possibly America’s first female vice president. A woman of color. A woman who once wore door-knocker earrings. A woman who accepted the nomination and then had Mary J. Blige’s “Work That,” a song that has been prominent during her campaign, playing in the background.



Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention could have easily been stolen by former President Barack Obama (who definitely showed up and showed out), but make no mistake, this was Harris’ night. The moment didn’t swallow her whole and it easily could have. Harris noted that she didn’t make it to this stage, on this night alone. She noted that her nomination was “a testament to the dedication of generations before me.”



And for those who weren’t aware of Harris’ background, she made sure to make crystal clear for the birthers in the back. She is the daughter of immigrants, an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, a graduate of an HBCU and a proud member of AKA. She even took a moment to shout out the Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek letter organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

She also wished that her mother was alive to see this historic moment unfold.

“She taught us to be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people. To believe public service is a noble cause and the fight for justice is a shared responsibility,” Harris said.

And while Harris didn’t spend the evening trying to fillet the already well-done and turning-from-orange-to-red president of people who have wallet photos of their pets, she did just enough to make sure America knows she’s not here to play games. Harris noted her time as a prosecutor and then dropped, “I know a predator when I see one.” She also threw subtle shade at the racist-in-chief who has caused many deaths in his inability to quell the spreading of the coronavirus with, “There is no vaccine for racism. We have got to put in the work.”



She left the dirty work of coming for the president’s turkey neck for the man who spoke before her: Barack Obama. ( An aside: Shoutout to Harris for not going upside the convention’s program director’s head for putting her after Obama. She’s only making the biggest speech of her life, and who thought it would be a good idea to have her go behind one of the best orators in American history? Anyway, the spotlight was big for Harris and she didn’t shrink, in fact, she shined.)



But, the Jimmy Henchman Award goes to the former president, who spoke from Philadelphia where the Constitution was signed to talk plainly about the president who wipes his ass with constitutional toilet paper.



And Obama called the president out for being the gigantic manchild in office who hasn’t done shit but look out for himself and his friends.



From CNN:



I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.

“Bitch, you could never be me!” has never sounded so lovely in my life. Seriously, for everyone that was waiting for Obama to say these words earlier, I say, “that’s not his job!” He gave y’all eight years of his life, he left his children and wife open to scrutiny. Hell, he even gave y’all his wife and they have told y’all that they are done, so y’all need to stop begging them to take down this presidency.



It’s me. I’m y’all.



Obama did what Obama does: He came through, spoke and shut shit down. It was to be expected.



Other highlights included Gabrielle Giffords, the former congresswoman from Arizona who was shot in the head in 2011. She is a testament to the human spirit and a living, breathing, voice in the fight for gun control. This was the longest speech she’s delivered since the shooting and she did so effortlessly.



Hillary Clinton spoke. The Root commenters were upset with me, and rightfully so when I referred to Clinton as a former first lady. They believed that I downplayed all of her accomplishments as both a presidential candidate and a former senator. They are right. I should’ve mentioned Superpredator’s bonafides, so I apologize.



I’m sorry but I’m just not a fan of the House of Cards Clintons. So when they talk about anything, really, I kind of don’t give a shit. Clinton said something and hopefully, it will help push Trump out of office.



Jennifer Hudson closed out the night singing Sam Cooke’s “Change Gonna Come.” It was fitting, and if Hudson wants to know what she did, the answer is “that.” She did that.

Day 4

Wait, there is another day of this? Why? What could be left? Nominations have been accepted, John Legend stunted on everyone in a white suit, the Obamas have left the stage and gone back to living a better life than all of us. Seriously, why is the convention going another day?



Oh wait, Biden still hasn’t spoken and I guess that is important. I kind of don’t want him to say anything but it looks like he’s going to have to. For those of you playing the drinking game at home, drink every time the former vice president says “boy” or threatens to beat up someone. You will all be drunk before he makes it halfway through.



Thursday’s lineup is star-studded and includes the following: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; America’s most famous former mayor and wine cave inhabitant, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; California Gov. Gavin Newsom; America’s most famous current mayor, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin; Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Delaware Sen. Chris Coons; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Don’t know which musical guest will be performing, but wake me up if Andre 3000 does a rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s version of the “Star-Spangled Banner” on his flute. Other than that, I’m sleep.



