Delusional Former President Is Telling People He Will Be ‘Reinstated’ as President by August, New York Times Journalist Reports

Former President HooHoo Von SlumLord is still smoking the MAGA dope and truly believes that he will become sitting president by August, according to a tweet Tuesday from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.



Haberman is among a rare group of mainstream reporters who has covered the possible prisoner who has access to the fat orange citizen and notes that he has been “laser focused” on election audits in states he still believes he won.



Business Insider notes that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and other anti-democratic conspiracy theorists have been pushing this wacky Hail Mary “in fringe conservative media for several months. It has no basis under the Constitution or any legitimate legal framework.”



And former Trump attorney Sidney Powell has also floated the idea at a QAnon conference over the weekend.



From Business Insider:



The anticipation of a Trump reinstatement on a certain date could spread further among the most dedicated Trump supporters. The calls to help overturn the 2020 election on January 6, for example, gained steam through a pro-Trump bus tour by a fringe group and led to the insurrection at the Capitol. Lindell has said August is when he would go to the Supreme Court to present evidence he’s acquired that would be so convincing that the justices would be forced to reject the 2020 election result. A podcast from the former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has amplified the conspiracy theory, as Lindell and others have gone on the show to promote it with minimal pushback.

So maybe this is a play to make sure other GOP hopefuls with presidential dreams don’t even think about running for president in 2024. Maybe this is a move to show that the former president is still trying to be president. Or maybe these are just the delusional ramblings of an old man with a bad spray tan trying to grift a few more bucks out of his followers all while knowing that he will never see office during Biden’s term.



I just hope that we all find someone who loves us the way the former president loves unseasoned quail meat, orange Cheetos dust massages and the belief that he won a presidency that he didn’t.

