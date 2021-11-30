Ready to have some Ivy under your tree this Christmas? Beyoncé just teased her fifth Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas, reportedly intended to invite everyone home for the holidays. Titled “Halls of Ivy,” the new collection’s campaign appropriately plays on that collegiate theme, “but was created for adults and children as a way to unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity,” reports Women’s Wear Daily.

A statement provided to WWD further explained that Ivy Park “firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people. Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger and the spirit of following your wildest dreams.” Ever enigmatic, Beyoncé reportedly describes her latest offering as a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”

Yep, that’s...vague, yet strangely in vogue. But we digress.

That “everyone” includes not only Bey and previous campaign star Blue Ivy, but NBA stars James Harden and Jalen Green, and Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter (and burgeoning model) Natalia Bryant, among others—including Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. But the undisputed highlight is an updated glimpse of the Carters’ younger daughter, Rumi—already looking fairly tall at age four. Seeing her and Blue in the same frame, we couldn’t help but catch some next-gen Bey and Solange vibes.

As for the collection, after the rodeo ruled Bey’s last athleisure drop, houndstooth and plaids seem to be the reason for this season. The prints—as well as those trademark Adidas tri-stripes—appear across almost the entire assortment in varying shades of olive, chartreuse and cobalt blue, paired with a more classic black-and-white colorway. Due to first drop exclusively on Adidas.com on December 9, Halls of Ivy will be released globally the following day. More details on the collection, per WWD:

The collection is expansive, offering 89 apparel pieces, 11 accessories and four footwear models. For the adult apparel, Halls of Ivy offers a variety of updated classic silhouettes including a patchwork puffer, a sequined duster, a bralette, knit pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The sizing goes from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices range from $45 to $600. The footwear offering is led by the IVP Savage sneaker, an archival trail running shoe available in cream white, wild pine and night indigo. There’s also a new iteration of the IVP Super Sleek sneaker and boot. Prices range from $140 to $200.