*Deep, heavy, British Negro Spiritual sigh*



I know, I know! “This again?”

Yes, we’ve talked about whether or not Idris Elba will become the next James Bond quite a few times on here but here’s why we’re doing it again!

According to Deadline, the forces behind the popular film franchise, namely producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have now touched on the that possibility and have given us a somewhat clear (read: extremely vague, yet potentially exciting) answer on if and when we can expect to see Elba take on the the dapper role.

In a recent interview for the trade’s podcast, Broccoli explained:

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to—well, we’ve all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

Hmm. So you’re saying there’s a chance! I guess that’ll have to suffice for now, especially seeing as how Idris himself also said as much during the world premiere of The Harder They Fall last October.

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond,” Elba confirmed when pressed about the possibility. “[But] Who wouldn’t? How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about Black, white, and color.”

I couldn’t agree more bruv , I couldn’t agree more.