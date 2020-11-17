Dean at a University in Virginia Quits After Calling Biden Voters ‘Ignorant, Anti-American’ on Facebook

Facebook a.k.a. One of the Leading Causes of White Unemployment Photo : Chinnapong ( Shutterstock )

Facebook really is just an L factory when it comes to white people and maintaining gainful employment. According to a dean at a Virginia university, your boy is “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian,” for voting for Biden. Well, unlike that guy, I still have a job so—



*Jordan shrug.*



Now, the post wasn’t directed entirely at me, but to Biden voters at large, according to the Associated Press. Paul Ewell, the now-former dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus, was the man responsible for the posts. Ewell was apparently on one after the election as he told any Biden supporters to “unfriend” him.



Aw shit Paul, you were wilding for that one!



You know he ain’t leave it there either, I mean this is Paul Ewell we’re talking about. He went on to say that Biden supporters corrupted the election, the country, and goddammit, the children, too.



I can’t even lie, I’ve written quite a bit about folks losing their jobs over Facebook posts and this is probably the most unseasoned of the bunch. It’s almost anti-seasoning in how bland this man’s takes are.



They took off, though. Someone took a screenshot of the posts and circulated it across the internet, with a story on the original post even managing to catch President Trump’s eye, who simply retweeted it with the word “Progress!”

What a deeply weird man.

Anyway, as a result of the posts, Ewell has resigned as dean and will also leave his job as professor of management, business, and economics. Before leaving, he gave an interview with the university’s student newspaper, the Marlin Chronicle, where he expressed regret for what he said.



“I have friends and family who are Democrats, and I love them dearly,” Ewell told the Marlin Chronicle. “I have apologized on both accounts profusely. I set a poor example in that post of what a Christian should be. I know that God has forgiven me and already died for my sins. I hope others will forgive me as well.”



I mean, if we’re keeping it a buck, he’s been a poor example of a Christian since supporting a man who bragged about “grabbing ‘em by the pussy,” and mocked the disabled. I don’t know if we’re reading different Bibles, but I think God would be more pressed about supporting the adultery and rampant lies than, you know, a washed-ass Facebook post.



Then again, I’m no theologian, so who knows.

