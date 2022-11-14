Dave Chappelle was the man of the moment during his third stint hosting NBC’s Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

In true comedian fashion, his lengthy opening monologue (clocking in at just about 15 minutes) centered around the latest main characters in the news cycle over the last several weeks, namely: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, Donald Trump and Herschel Walker.

Before he began, he prefaced his speech by reading “a brief” prepared statement: “I denounce anti-Semitism in all its forms. And I stand with all my friends in the Jewish c ommunity.” He then quipped, “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”

What transpired next were 14 minutes of seemingly contemplative dialogue inlaid with various jokes that were undoubtably met with laughter from the audience and attempted to make light of both West’s and Irving’s anti-Semitic rhetoric and/or actions and the implications stemming from it all, the “honest liar” allure of Trump, and the “observably stupid” nature of Walker (the latter of which, I won’t lie, made me laugh more than I anticipated.)

Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Monologue - SNL

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything. It’s making my job incredibly difficult, to be honest with you. I’m getting sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death and I thank you for the support. And I hope they don’t take anything away from me...whoever they are,” Chappelle said in closing.



However, despite how warm of a reception he may have received from Studio 8H, the comedian’s comments were met with disdain from Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation league.

“We shouldn’t expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society’s moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?” Greenblatt wrote.

Chappelle has yet to respond.