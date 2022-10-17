Over the weekend, Tony and Emmy-nominated actress Danielle Brooks tested positive for COVID-19, which unfortunately means she’ll be taking a short hiatus from her role as Berniece Charles in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson on Broadway this fall.

“This moment is one the highlights of my career. Getting to take the Bway stage as Berniece Charles is a daily confirmation that I am in my purpose, but sometimes your purpose isn’t only about you,” Brooks captioned a post on Instagram on Saturday.

Advertisement

She continued, “I am so happy for @shubabbs making her debut as Berniece until Oct 23rd. My body has spoken and has forced me to Go Lay Down. Yes the Covid Monster got me. Even though masks are not required in theaters I would encourage you to still take precautions and wear your mask. Can’t wait to return stronger and better than ever. Go see @thepianolessonplay #understudiesrock.”

As previously reported by The Root, Brooks stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Trai Byers and more in this new iteration of the popular play, which makes its grand return to the Broadway stage after over 30 years. Originally premiering back in 1990, starring a then 39-year-old Jackson in the role of Boy Willie, the 2022 version centers around “a brother and sister [who] are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.”

Washington takes on the role of Boy Willie, while Jackson portrays the lead role of Doaker Charles. Additionally, Jackson’s wife, LaTanya Richardson is at the helm of the play, thus making this her Broadway directorial debut. She also made history as the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Brooks. To get tickets to The Piano Lesson, visit pianolessonplay.com.