Less than two weeks before Jordan Peele’s NOPE, the creepy AF UFO-centric film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, is set to hit theaters , its leading man has teamed up with designer Jide Osifeso for some limited-edition merch to coincide with it.

Per Complex, the capsule collection features multiple t-shirt and hoodie designs depicting the fictional Haywood Hollywood Horses training facility that’s at the center of the film. They also depict several stills from the movie including one of Kaluuya looking up into the sky and two weird hands, one bloody and one not, that appear to be fist-bumping.

When asked why he specifically wanted to partner up with Osifeso, who also serves as the founder and creative director of the fashion brand HYMNE and Reebok’s Senior Director of Artistic Marketing, Kaluuya explained:

“There’s an evocative, understated power to Jide’s work that I’ve always admired. His designs are distinct, intimate, and of impeccable quality. Above all, his clothing is always where we are, creating a bridge between the timely and the timeless. He was the perfect artist to create this limited-edition capsule for Nope and we are blessed to have the opportunity to share with the world.”

In a recent interview for the digital cover of Essence Magazine, the Get Out star also touched on what it was like preparing for NOPE.

“It was tough because all of the Oscar stuff happened, and then I literally pivoted,” Kaluuya said. “I had eight days of a holiday and went straight into this. I thought it was an exciting challenge. I watched a lot of Clint Eastwood movies, and there’s a lot of guys that are watchers. When I had to learn how to ride a horse in like three weeks, how I had to get to it is, I had to quiet myself. I realized people that are with animals are very still. So OJ’s very still—there’s not much to him. I remember I said that at the beginning, I was like, Jordan, I’m going to give you an indie performance. This is a Blockbuster, but I’m going to go indie with it. And you were like, No, no, bring that, bring that.”

As previously reported by The Root, NOPE will tell the tale of the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Kaluuya will be joined by Palmer, who plays his sister, with the two serving as the only Black ranch owners who train horses in Hollywood. But when a mysterious cloud appears over their land, the pair come up with a plan to get the first real footage of aliens.

NOPE hits theaters Friday, July 22.