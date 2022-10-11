Father/son comedy duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are finally getting a chance to star opposite one another on a regular basis.



According to Deadline, they are developing a comedy series for CBS, with former Last Man Standing executive producer Kevin Hench co-writing alongside the older Wayans. The currently untitled show follows “legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40.”

This feels like a chance for the pair to have way too much fun bouncing jokes and insults off each other. It also sounds like a show that will fit in perfectly with The Neighborhood or Bob Hearts Abishola.

Since this is a Wayans project, I have to wonder how many members of the talented family will end up working on the series, either in front of or behind the camera. And m ight we see familiar stars like Marlon, Shawn and Kim? O r will we get introduced to the next generation of the Wayans comedy dynasty?

This won’t be the first time the two play father and son on-screen, as the older Wayans has guest-starred on his son’s comedy series Happy Endings and Happy Together. When his dad appeared on Happy Together, Wayans Jr. explained to Entertainment Tonight how easy it was for the two of them to work together.

“It was great. We had a blast together,” he said. “We hang out all the time in real life, so it wasn’t a stretch. It didn’t feel foreign. It just felt like hanging out in front of a live audience.”

The project brings their careers full circle since this is Wayans first network sitcom since his ABC hit My Wife and Kids, in which Wayans Jr. had his first big recurring role.