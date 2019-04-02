Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

After missing his entire season NBA season due to injury and requesting a mid-season trade to the Dallas Mavericks, forward Kristaps Porzingis had hopes of getting his career back on track in his new surroundings. But with serious rape allegations now surfacing from his playing days in New York, the former Knick must resolve his past before he can move forward.

According to the New York Post, Porzingis is under investigation for allegedly calling a black woman a “slave” and a “bitch” as he beat and raped her on Feb. 7, 2018. The alleged sexual assault in question occurred in Porzingis’ Manhattan penthouse.

Hours after suffering a devastating knee injury at Madison Square Garden last year, former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis came home and allegedly raped a neighbor he had invited to his luxury Manhattan penthouse, the woman told police, according to law-enforcement sources. The woman made her stunning allegation against the 23-year-old player on Thursday afternoon — and investigators consider her credible, one high-ranking NYPD source told The Post.

In reporting the alleged incident to police, the victim explained that she waited over a year to do so because she was promised $68,000 in hush money from the NBA All-Star that she never received. The money was to help pay for her brother’s college tuition.

Porzingis, who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, has denied the allegations and believes this is an extortion attempt.

“We are aware of the complaint that was made against Mr. Porzingis on Friday and unequivocally deny the allegations. We made a formal referral to federal law enforcement on December 20, 2018, based on the accuser’s extortionate demands,” Porzingis’ attorney Roland G. Riopelle said in a statement. “We also alerted the National Basketball Association months ago and they are aware of the ongoing investigation of the accuser by federal law enforcement. We cannot comment further on an ongoing federal investigation. Please refer any questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the National Basketball Association.”

The NYPD’s Special Victims Division has reportedly taken over the case and is currently investigating.