Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Politics

Dallas Elected a Longtime Democrat as Mayor, but Now He's Defecting to the Republican Party

Four months after winning re-election as a Democrat, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he's switching parties.

By
Jessica Washington
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Eric Johnson, mayor of Dallas, right, speaks with Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during a news conference in Dallas, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. A massive rainstorm in North Texas drenched parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with more than a foot of water, swamping roadways, triggering flash flood warnings and killing at least one person in what experts call a once-in-200-years event.
Eric Johnson, mayor of Dallas, right, speaks with Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during a news conference in Dallas, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. A massive rainstorm in North Texas drenched parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area with more than a foot of water, swamping roadways, triggering flash flood warnings and killing at least one person in what experts call a once-in-200-years event.
Photo: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Only four months after winning re-election as a longtime Democrat, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced that he was defecting to the Republican party. Before assuming office, Johnson served nearly a decade in the Texas Legislature as a Democrat — making his decision to switch parties all the more shocking.

Watch
The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Shares Details About Life After The Show With Fiancé Dotun Olubeko
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé vs. Rihanna
Monday 11:39AM
Issa Rae and Kid Cudi in Young Love Is Our TV Pick This Week
September 15, 2023

On Friday, Johnson announced his decision in an 0p-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “Today I am changing my party affiliation,” wrote Johnson. “Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican.”

Advertisement

In his op-ed, Johnson says that he won 98.7% of the vote in his re-election. Although it’s worth noting that was when he was running as a registered Democrat in a county that President Joe Biden overwhelmingly carried. The mayoral position is technically non-partisan, but it’s hard to argue that running as a registered Democrat in a deep-blue county didn’t have some impact on the vote.

Johnson criticized Democratic leadership, arguing that Democratic mayors (of which he was one until a few hours ago) have allowed cities to crumble into “disarray” and lawlessness. Johnson also pats himself on the back for standing up against the defund the police movement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Johnson paints a picture of Democratic Mayors that is wholly incongruent with the state of play in blue cities. New York City’s Democratic Mayor, Eric Adams, is literally a former cop. And D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser has fought tooth and nail to prevent criminal justice reforms from going into effect.

He isn’t the only southern Democrat to defect to the Republican party in a dramatic fashion. In July, Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor announced that she was switching to the Republican. Mainor, who served in a deep-blue Atlanta district, defended her decision by arguing that she was pushed out of the Democratic party. Mainor was criticized by Georgia Democrats but welcomed with open arms by folks like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who applauded her decision to move parties.

Advertisement

As for Johnson, there will surely be a ton of backlash, but maybe, like Mainor, he’ll make some friends in his new party.