It seems da mess surrounding rapper DaBaby seems to grow bigger, wider, faster, and stronger as the months go by.



Per Complex, the rapper’s latest development was spawned by a heated exchange between the “Bop” rapper and the mother of his three-month-old daughter, singer and choreographer DaniLeigh on Sunday that has now resulted in assault charges for the “Easy” singer. In video clips posted to social media on Monday, the two can be seen arguing back and forth while DaniLeigh feeds their child during DaBaby’s Instagram Live.

In another clip pulled from another Instagram Live, the two appeared to still be arguing early Monday morning at DaBaby’s North Carolina home before Charlotte police responded to a disturbance. Upon CPD’s arrival, DaBaby told officers he had been assaulted by the “Lil Baby” singer and she was subsequently served with a “criminal summons for simple assault” and a “second count of simple assault” based on her actions on Sunday, according to WSCOTV.

Both DaBaby and DaniLeigh have since put out statements telling their sides of the argument on their Instagram Stories.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display moments ago,” the Kirk rapper wrote. “This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because I still got a queen to raise. The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up a internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go me and somebody else here knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one [of] them fatal love attraction type girls. But I knew to keep it together.”

He continued:

“My team will be in contact with any and everybody we’re in business with who [may] need clarification, end of the day no big deal i don’t want no charges pressed or nothing. I just want her peacefully removed which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak. I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s okay man, this too shall pass. It’s all good, my focus right now is solely on this new project out and this LiveShowKillaTour starting [Nov. 26th]. Hate shawty went out that way but that ain’t my business. I’m a father first, always, and always will be.”

In a since-deleted post to her Instagram story, DaniLeigh also expressed:

“Last thing ima clear…..I didn’t leave the house bc I’m in Charlotte. I have no friends/family out there and I ain’t walking outside exposing her and myself looking crazy with luggages! My assistant flew in so I could catch a flight that was later, but I wanted to go to his house to grab baby’s clothes, he said na…then he went live. Did me how he did…and the rest is yeah...But needed to clear that so y’all don’t think I’m jus[t] sitting there while someone “kicking me and my baby out.” Done dragging this! Unless someone else wanna say some cause I’m defending myself on everything. I’m done, I’m sorry. Off the internet, I can’t see all this. Focusing on my girl. I’m quiet.”