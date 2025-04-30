D.L. Hughley Claps at Saquon Barkley For Golfing With Trump, But Did He Go Too Far?

D.L. Hughley did not mince words when speaking about the Black folks whom he says pander to President Donald Trump...and there’s one Super Bowl LIX champion he’s calling out specifically. During a recent interview, Hughley slammed Saquon Barkley for attending the Philadelphia Eagles’ team visit to the White House.

“I think it’s not just political,” Hughley began after host Harvey Levin mentioned how 14 players opted out of the visit. “What Donald Trump has done and is doing to Black history is unsavory and is undeniable. [...] Trump is deliberately trying to erase Black people history, for whatever quest. He’s elevating Christopher Columbus again... so he’s deliberately doing things to Black people that isn’t just political. And any Black man that does it, is obviously going to catch some type of heat. When a Black person does it, I can always tell what they are...”

Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere interjected, asking Hughley to clarify his statements. “Saquon Barkley, he had a girlfriend who threw around the N-word a lot, and said she wasn’t a gold digger and she wasn’t messing with no broke N-words. He look like that kind of guy that’s indifferent to what Black people go through. It’s just true. And I notice that to be consistent with a lot of Black people who show up [at Trump events],” Hughley replied.

He continued blasting Barkley, describing how he’s “not shocked he dated a white girl who threw the N-word around. He looks like the kind of guy who would do it, and that guy doesn’t care about Black people.”

Barkley was previously criticized for golfing with Trump over the weekend at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. He didn’t take the backlash lightly, taking to X to address naysayers.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand,” he tweeted.

Barkley added how he played golf with Barack Obama last October. “Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day,” the post ended.

Barkley’s outing with Trump came days after his teammate, Jalen Hurts, avoided speaking about visiting the White House at the Time100 gala on Friday.

“Are you planning on visiting the White House next week?” Hurts was asked on Friday (April 25) by a reporter. His response? A simple, “Umm,” before looking around, staring at the camera, and walking away. He did not attend.

Hughley added: “I think he [Trump] seeks them out, just like water seeks its own level... those kind of [Black] men and women easily show up at these events and they are great for camera fodder.”

“Can’t you separate the honor [being invited to the White House] from the person?” Levin asked Hughley. “You can’t squeeze honor out of the unhonorable. He’s an unhonorable man who insults Black people, insults our history on a daily basis.... We’re talking about somebody erasing Harriet Tubman, Tuskegee Airmen, and disbanding Black history.”