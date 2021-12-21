As a surge in Covid-19 cases hits New York City, a still recovering Broadway is once again plagued by cancellations and closures.



Advertisement

Hamilton, MJ, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Ain’t Too Proud are among shows that canceled recent performances.

After a “late in the day” positive test in the company, Moulin Rouge! canceled its Thursday, Dec. 16 performance right before curtain, as guests were sitting in the theater.

Even the high-kicking Radio City Rockettes were forced to stop dancing, as The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is done for the season, canceling all remaining shows.

Despite these ongoing issues, the Broadway League isn’t planning for a full shutdown, League President Charlotte St. Martin told Broadway News.

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable sex toys Germany’s Fun Factory Brings 20 Years of Ingenuity and Care to Every Adult Toy It Ethically Makes Bring pleasure home for the holidays

Here are a few of Fun Factory's best-selling bundles for you to experience and get your safe self-love on with. Shop at Fun Factory

“We have always said that safety is our number one priority. Of course, I’m sorry that four shows have to go down, but I’m also proud that we have 28 shows performing,” St. Martin said.

Ain’t Too Proud is dark through Dec. 22 and MJ is currently closed through Dec. 26.

Advertisement

Hamilton recently announced on its Twitter page it will remained closed through Dec. 26.

Advertisement

Saturday Night Live aired a stripped down Christmas episode on Dec. 18, with no live audience in attendance, most of the cast and crew sent home, and musical guest Charli XCX not performing.

Host Paul Rudd along with cast members Kenan Thompson and Michael Che were joined by guest stars Tina Fey and Tom Hanks on what amounted to a clip show of past holiday sketches and a few new pre-taped skits.



Advertisement

Live theater is still recovering from being shut down during quarantine, so for most of these shows, any cancellation is monumental.

As Covid cases continue to rise in New York City, all eyes are now on the famed Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop. ABC 7 New York reports, Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce whether the event will continue as planned before Christmas.

Advertisement

“Right now, it is on, fully vaccinated, outdoors of course,” de Blasio said. “That’s the plan. And if we need to make any more modifications, we will decide that within the course of this week.”

“For the New Year’s Eve celebration, that the eyes of the world are on,” he continued. “We have what we’ve done historically for years and years, we have the kind of model we used last year. We are looking at anything that will make this work best.”