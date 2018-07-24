Photo: Hannah Foslien (Getty Images)

It isn’t unusual for real-life, professional athletes to have an issue with their virtual images on games like NBA Live and Madden. But Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford doesn’t care how fast his in-game player is, he’s pissed that EA Sports did him dirty when capturing his physique in Madden 19.



Crawford took a screenshot of his Madden 19 persona and sent EA Sports a tweet wanting to know who gave him “a bit of a protruding belly hanging over his belt line,” as Yahoo Sports describes it.

Crawford didn’t keep it there; he sent a recent photo of himself to make his case and, as Yahoo Sports notes, Crawford does have a point. He doesn’t appear to have a man belly hanging over his belt line.

After further review, EA Sports noted that it is considering giving Crawford an acceptable gut.

Hopefully, all of this can be straightened out before the game hits stores on Aug. 10.