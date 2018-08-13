Screenshot: WBAL

The unidentified Baltimore police officer who was caught on camera viciously beating a man for apparently no damn reason has taken the coward’s way out and resigned from the force.



According to Yahoo! News, the police department confirmed on Sunday, August 12, that the officer whose identity they are still protecting, had stepped down just a day after the horrifying footage surfaced, leading to his suspension.

In the video the officer can be seen coming up to Dashawn McGrier and asking for McGrier’s identification. McGrier refused, and the officer proceeded to try to beat the ID out of him I suppose, furiously punching McGrier in his head even as he fell to the ground. McGrier was left bleeding from his head.

The cop’s partner, who was also present at the scene (and remains on administrative duties) did nothing to stop the brutal barrage of blows.

Baltimore’s Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle claimed he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident, immediately suspending the officer as police conducted an investigation.

“The officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident. Part of our investigation will be reviewing body worn camera footage,” Tuggle said, according to Yahoo! News. “I have zero tolerance for behavior like I witnessed on the video today. Officers have a responsibility and duty to control their emotions in the most stressful of situations.”

However, hours later, Tuggle accepted his resignation, although the case remains an active criminal investigation, per the police.

McGrier’s lawyer, Warren Brown, said that this is not the first time that McGrier and the officer have had a run in. McGrier is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking the officer in June, charges which he is fighting in court.

“He is charged with assaulting that officer then, and so here this officer now is like, you know, going after him,” Brown said.

In video footage provided by one of McGrier’s friends, the officer can be seen pinning McGrier forcefully to the ground. It is not clear what happened before McGrier was immobilized however.

“It is just an act of police brutality that was unwarranted, and it just does nothing for police-community relations,” Brown added of the most recent encounter. “It does nothing to lower crime. My client was not involved in any criminal activity. It’s just gratuitous violence that’s unnecessary and does no good for the city.”