Black History Month is meant to educate, right? Well not in the case of this public elementary school in Indiana which is receiving some backlash after one of its counselors sent a memo that says parents can opt their children out of Black History Month lessons, according to Newsweek.

The letter came from Sprunica Elementary School counselor Benjamin White and although in the memo White does highlight some of the positives of covering topics related to Black History Month, he still gives parents an option.

The lessons were set to take place between February 14 and 25, according to the letter that was shared on Twitter.

The memo reads:

February is a time for caring and growing for our students. In honor of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, I will be coming around and teaching lessons related to equity, caring, and understanding differences. These lessons will occur during the weeks of February 14th-25th. Studies show that students who have a greater understanding of diversity in the classroom and outside world will demonstrate improved learning outcomes such as improved grades, better peer relationships, and greater career success later on. These lessons can provide a great impact on students and help facilitate a better learning environment for all. If you would like your child to receive these lessons in class, then you do not have to do anything. If you would like to opt your child out for receiving these lessons, then sign the form below and have your child return it to the school to give to the teacher.

The memo has made the rounds on social media and as a result, a lot of people have made their thoughts known on how they feel about the situation, including some high-profile names in the media industry.

One user on Twitter wrote, “This tells you everything you need to know about the people behind these educational gag orders banning the teaching of racism.”

Emily Tracy, the superintendent of Brown County, where the school is located, released a statement and said the district is “gathering more information on the matter,” according to Newsweek.

“Our district supports teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices. We are and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families and community members the opportunity to feel welcome.”