These Black Leaders Call for Trump’s Removal Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Backlash

WASHINGTON DC, USA – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the successful military mission to rescue a weapons systems officer whose F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in Iran. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As news of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran spreads, many Black leaders aren’t breathing a sigh of relief—they’re raising red flags. From Capitol Hill to civil rights organizations, the response has been marked by skepticism, urgency, and a clear demand for something more permanent—even calls for “unhinged lunatic” President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

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Over the course of a few hours, Trump went from blatantly threatening Iran — saying “a whole civilization will die tonight” in a social post—to a total change of heart that Iran offered a “workable” 10-point plan for peace. Trump stated that if Iran agreed “to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz” he would “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” as reported by Fortune.

Donald Trump has backed down from his threat to commit genocide against Iran. pic.twitter.com/FEuB7z646V — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) April 7, 2026

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump stated, per the outlet.

While Donald Trump attempts to position the sudden pivot as masterful negotiation, our Black leaders were less than impressed. From claims that a two-week ceasefire is “insufficient,” to calls that the president should be booted out of the White House under the 25th amendment, the reaction was swift and critical. Here’s what our leaders had to say.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “Well, a two-week ceasefire is insufficient. We need a permanent end to Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice, which is why House Democrats have demanded that Speaker Mike Johnson immediately reconvene the House back into session so we can move a War Powers Resolution that will end this conflict permanently,” Jeffries stated, per Democratic Leader.

That's it. It's time to use the 25th Amendment.



In just 48 hours, the president has gone from threatening war crimes to threatening genocide. He is clearly unstable and must be set aside.



cc @VP @SpeakerJohnson @ChuckGrassley pic.twitter.com/IwuSATu33W — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) April 7, 2026

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey: That’s it. It’s time to use the 25th Amendment. In just 48 hours, the president has gone from threatening war crimes to threatening genocide. He is clearly unstable and must be set aside,” Coleman wrote on X.

This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove.



This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/yoprhvqOE8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 6, 2026

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota: “This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office,” Omar stated in her post on X.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida: “Donald Trump is an unhinged warmonger and war criminal using violence for personal gain and profit, while innocent people pay the price. Congress must reconvene to pass the War Powers Resolution. The 25th Amendment must also be invoked. Congress has to do our damn job. War powers and Impeachment,” Frost wrote via Bluesky.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts: “This is a horrifying threat of genocidal war crimes. The lives of civilians and service members alike are at stake here. Congress must stop this war and remove Trump from the White House,” Pressley stated.

In an unprecedented announcement Tuesday, the NAACP stated that it is necessary to invoke the 25th Amendment against Donald Trump in response to his “alarming” decisions, citing his “deteriorating health and increasingly delusional behavior.”

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP: “This president is unfit, unwell, and unhinged,” Johnson stated. “The rhetoric and behavior we are witnessing from Trump isn’t just alarming, it’s dangerous. When the person entrusted with the highest office in the land demonstrates a disregard for truth, stability, and the well-being of the American people, it’s a threat to the entire nation and the world. Trump must be immediately removed from office.”