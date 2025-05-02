Could 100 Men Take on a Gorilla? Scientists, The Entire Internet and Of Course Black Twitter Have Answers

Over the past few days, the internet has been in a frenzy over a debate that’ll likely never happen in real life. Who would win if 100 unarmed men faced one gorilla? The discussion all started when one user picked a side. Now, scientists, professors and even the White House have gotten involved.

“I think 100 n****s could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the s**t,” @DreamChasnMike first wrote on X. The tweet now has 290.5 million views. What started as a simple theory soon prompted the entire internet to get involved.

Many users responded to the tweet saying the men stood no chance. “First 15 getting slept expeditiously,” @Emulsiion said. Another user, @__JTB, shared a similar sentiment adding, “The first 25 are the warm up n****s.”

Some folks said the 100 men will need more than just dedication to take on the wild beast. “Y’all gonna need dedication, a game plan, emotional support, and probably a GoFundMe for hospital bills,” @FloraAcetyra wrote.

Others said they had no faith in the men to deliver the W for the human race. “The gorilla on his way to deliver the swiftest 100 man fade in history,” @TheTanMamba joked. Another user, @rogueprincce, shared a couple pictures of a gorilla saying, “i need you n****s to be serious.”

“Men thinking 100 men could defeat a silverback gorilla is indicative of why society is where it is today,” @talleyberrybaby tweeted. Of course, this was only online discourse... that is until experts started joining the conversation.

“Just remembered I have an actual degree specifically in monkeys and am uniquely qualified to address the 100 men vs 1 gorilla discourse,” alleged wildlife expert @cowboyKal3b said. He went on to detail the science behind the debate saying, “I’ve seen a lot of people argue it’s impossible for us to hurt the gorilla, but we’re their 3rd closest relative, and share a lot of our weaknesses.”

Dr. Tara Stoinski even spoke to NBC News saying although there isn’t a definitive answer to the question, “I would be on the side of the humans in this case.” But while experts were theorizing about the outcome, other users wanted to see the fight happen in real time.

@AndreSargeant even created a simulation, and by the end of things, the gorilla was crowned winner.

“I really want a 100 men who are convinced that they could defeat a gorilla to stop talking about it and GET IN THE FIELD,” @thecindynoir said, and she wasn’t the only one. Many even created lists of the 100 men they want to see face the gorilla. “Hey when they eventually decide to test the 100 men vs a gorilla someone let me know i got some names for the draft,” @plxnetriri wrote.

Users like @Mmonkoaa nominated folks like Mike Tyson and the Rock to take on the animal. Clearly, the debate was getting out of hand when some folks started receiving text messages about being drafted. “Congratulations, the United States has drafted you #4 of 100 to fight the gorilla. Please respond at your earliest connivence,” the text wrote.

The White House even chimed in with what some said was an insensitive response. “Meanwhile, 142,000+ illegal alien criminals went up against 1 President Trump —They all got deported,” the official page tweeted.

With all the discourse happening, many said it’s not the gorilla that folks should be worried about. “100 therapists vs 1 man,” @hotchipandlie_ said. “100 men vs. accountability,” @EarthToGazelle added.

