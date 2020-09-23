Costco Pulls Palmetto Cheese From Stores Over Founder and SC Mayor’s Racist Facebook Post

Palmetto Cheese founder and mayor of Pawleys Island, S.C, Brian Henry issues an apology for a racist Facebook post during a Sept. 3 press conference at the Pawleys Island Sea View Inn, which he and his wife, Sassy, own and operate. Screenshot : Today.com

Costco recently removed a popular pimento cheese brand from 120 of its stores because the owner of the brand is another fragile white racist who thinks any and all bad acts committed by Black people are a product of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Today reports that Palmetto Cheese founder and mayor of Pawleys Island, S.C., Brian Henry took to Facebook on August 25 to give us the racist shit-take to end all racist shit-takes regarding a fatal shooting that occurred the day before allegedly involving a Black shooter and white victims.



From Today:



According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the man Henry spoke of, 23-year-old Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, was arrested on Aug. 24 for shooting three people and killing two — 21-year-old Laura Anderson and her step-father, Nick Wall — during an altercation following a car accident that day in Georgetown, South Carolina.

And here’s what the guy who was probably just mad because he smeared pimento cheese all over his favorite Klan robe had to say in a now-deleted post:

“I am sickened by the senseless killings in Georgetown last night. 2 [sic] innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man,” Henry wrote. “So why do we stand by and allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis ... this has gone on too long. Rise up America. This BLM and Antifa movement must be treated like the terror organizations they are.”

I don’t know who this BLM guy is that white people keep blaming every act of violence committed by melanin-rich people on, but I imagine he’s sitting around somewhere in his “kill whitey” drawers wondering why random wypipo always got his name in their mouths.

Seriously though, this is just another version of the Cannon Hinnant thing. In that one, a white child was allegedly shot and killed by his Black neighbor and suddenly white people everywhere were all over the internet streets asking “W here’s Black Lives Matter? Did Cannon’s life not matter?”



Never mind the fact that, much like the Black man in Georgetown, Hinnant’s alleged killer was arrested almost immediately after a whole ass manhunt. Who the fuck is going to protest for justice in a case where justice is already being sought and will likely be served?



In Henry’s case, Pawleys Island’s mayor—because it can’t be emphasized enough that this man is in a position of power—has decided that any criminal act carried out by a Black “thug” against “defenseless” white people (because at some point we have to talk about how quick Henry went from dog whistle to bullhorn in his post) should automatically discredit the BLM movement and is further proof that anti-racism activists are in fact, terrorists.



Anyway, Costco was having none of Henry’s neo-Nazi nonsense and started pulling Palmetto Cheese products from 120 of its stores some of which put up signs that said the cheese was “discontinued” and would “not be re-ordered,” according to the Post and Courier.



It’s all good, though, because Henry is sorry. On Sept. 3., during a news conference at the Pawleys Island Sea View Inn, which he and his wife own and operate, Henry offered up some sappy-ass apology.



“I am profoundly sorry to those I offended with my post last week. My comments were hurtful and insensitive,” Henry said. “I spent that past 10 days listening and learning. The conversations I’ve had with friends, our staff, the community and faith-based leaders provided me with a deeper understanding of racial inequality and the importance of diversity sensitivity, which is very much needed to heal Pawleys Island, Georgetown and our country.”



Then he went all fake philanthropy crazy and did some brand changing. More from Today:



On his company’s website, Henry announced an endowment called Grace and Grits, in which his family and Palmetto Cheese will donate $100,000 in the first year. It will provide funds for scholarship programs, assist local food banks and other enrichment programs. From the website, it is unclear whether the endowment existed prior to the recent backlash or was created in response to it. The company will also onboard a Diversity and Community Liaison to manage the endowment. In addition, Palmetto announced it will change the graphics on its label, which has featured a photo of Vertrella Brown, the Sea View Inn’s cook of 40 years who helped popularize Sassy’s pimento cheese recipe, since the commercial launch in 2006. According to the Palmetto Cheese website, Brown specialized in Gullah and low country cuisine and passed away in April of this year. The brand did not specifically state why the Henrys decided to remove the image of Brown, but critics have accused the company of exploiting an image of a Black woman for profit.

I’m just going to go ahead and throw out a guess that he didn’t donate to any local Black Lives Matter chapters.



