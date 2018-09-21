Photo: Matthew Simmons (Getty Images)

On Monday, Bill Cosby is set to be sentenced in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand in 2004. Prosecutors were hoping to have additional women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct to testify at his sentencing hearing, but the judge in the case has denied that request.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault by a jury in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown in April. NBC News reports that Judge Steven O’Neill denied a prosecution request to bring in an unspecified number of the more than 60 other women who have accused Cosby to testify at his sentencing hearing Monday. O’Neill sided with Cosby’s attorneys and wrote in his ruling that he had done an “exhaustive review” of state case law and found nothing that would justify allowing “uncharged conduct” to be considered at a sentencing hearing.

O’Neill’s order does not, however, prevent the five other women who testified at Cosby’s April trial from testifying at the sentencing.

Cosby faces a maximum of 10 years for each of the three counts he was found guilty of.